World leaders welcome ceasefire between Israel, Palestine

Israeli security cabinet on Thursday unanimously adopted Egypt's initiative for a bilateral unconditional ceasefire, which took effect at 23:00 GMT on Thursday. At least 217 Palestinians and 12 Israelis have died in the conflict.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Palestine and called on all parties to observe it. "I welcome the ceasefire between Gaza and Israel after 11 days of deadly hostilities," Guterres said on Thursday. "I call on all sides to observe the ceasefire."European Council President Charles Michel has also welcomed the ceasefire reached by Israel and the Gaza Strip-based Hamas Islamist group. "Welcome announced ceasefire between Israel and Hamas ending the 11-day conflict. Opportunity for peace and security for citizens must be seized," Michel tweeted.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he spoke with leaders from both Israel and Palestine and welcomed his confirmation that the parties had agreed to a ceasefire."I spoke with @IsraelMFA @Gabi_Ashkenazi today and welcomed his confirmation that the parties had agreed to a ceasefire, mediated by Egypt," Blinken tweeted. "I will be traveling to the region in the coming days and look forward to meeting the Foreign Minister and other Israeli, Palestinian, and regional leaders," he added.UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that all sides must work to make the ceasefire durable and end the unacceptable cycle of violence and loss of civilian life. "Welcome news of a ceasefire in Israel and Gaza. All sides must work to make the ceasefire durable and end the unacceptable cycle of violence and loss of civilian life. UK continues to support efforts to bring about peace."Canada welcomes the news of a potential ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinians, but it is only the beginning, Canada's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Bob Rae said on Thursday.UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir said he is ready to convene another special meeting on the Palestinian question if such action would be necessary."We will watch it - if the ceasefire is implemented or not," Bozkir said on Thursday. "If necessary, and if it is found useful, I will convene another meeting on Palestine to keep the pressure, if necessary, on the parties."On Tuesday, the UN General Assembly held an emergency meeting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Later in the day, the Israeli security cabinet unanimously adopted Egypt's initiative for a bilateral unconditional ceasefire, which would take effect at 23:00 GMT on Thursday. Hamas has also confirmed its plans to abide by the truce, Sputnik reported.The United States will provide rapid humanitarian aid and reconstruction assistance to the Palestinians in Gaza after the conflict between Hamas and Israel, US President Joe Biden announced."We remain committed working with the United Nations and other international stakeholders to provide rapid humanitarian assistance and marshal international support for the people of Gaza and the Gaza reconstruction efforts," Biden said.The US president vowed to coordinate assistance with the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority and not Hamas, which de-facto rules Gaza. (ANI)