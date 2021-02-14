World looking at us with positivity, this will be India's decade: PM Modi

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the world is looking at the country with great enthusiasm and positivity and this is going to be India's decade.



"One thing is certain, the world is looking at India with great enthusiasm and positivity. This is going to be India's decade and this is because of the hard work of 130 crore Indians. The Government of India is committed to doing everything possible to support this search of aspiration and inspiration," he said.

"This year's budget has once again showcased the reform commitment of the government. Special importance has been given to develop India's coastal areas," he added.

Speaking after inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of several key projects in Chennai, the Prime Minister said there are provisions in the Union Budget to ensure extra credit mechanism for fishermen.

"We are proud of our fishermen community. In the budget, there are provisions to ensure extra credit mechanism for fishermen. Infrastructure related to fishing is being upgraded. Modern fishing harbours will come up in 5 centres, including Chennai. For seaweed cultivation, a multi-purpose seaweed park will come up in Tamil Nadu," he said.

PM Modi underscored that the government has started a movement to connect all villages with internet connectivity and the largest healthcare programme in the world.

"Today, India has one of the biggest infra drives in the world. We have started a movement to connect all villages with internet connectivity," he said.

"We also have the largest healthcare programme in the world and are also transforming the education sector with importance to out-of-the-box learning and technology. These developments will bring countless opportunities for our youth," he added. (ANI)