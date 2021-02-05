World record: 52K people take pledge against drug abuse in MP

The online oath for drug de-addiction was administered on January 27 in Ratlam district. A world record was set with 52,190 citizens taking the de-addiction oath in a single day.

Ratlam, Feb 5 (IANS) Authorities at Ratlam district in Madhya Pradesh have set a world record by administering oaths to more than 52,000 people online in the fight against drug addiction in the state.

The world record created on January 27 was registered in the Vajra World Record Book, Universal Records, Kalam's World Records, Bravo International Book of World Records. The certificate was presented to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan by the World Record jury Member Shailendra Singh Sisodia at the Collectorate Auditorium in Ratlam district.

This record was registered in the name of the Ratlam district administration and the Social Justice and Disabled Welfare department. The coordination for this campaign was done by Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad, Ratlam.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the signature campaign being run in the district for drug de-addiction.

After instructions from the Chief Minister to run a campaign against drugs, wide-ranging efforts have been made by the district administration to make the 'Drug Abuse Free India campaign' (Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan) a mass movement.

--IANS

snp-skp/khz/bg