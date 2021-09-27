World Rivers Day celebrated with fervour in Agra

Millions of people and thousands of events, both physical and virtual, celebrated World Rivers Day 2021 on Sunday, September 26 in what has become one of the largest environmental celebrations on the planet.

Agra, Sep 27 (IANS) World Rivers Day commemorates the many values of rivers and encourages river stewardship and conservation around the globe -- a massive worldwide event involving up to 100 countries that has its roots in British Columbia Rivers Day.

Members of River Connect Campaign in Agra said "With many of the world's rivers in a degraded state and facing increasing pressures associated with pollution, industrial development, and climate change, close to 100 countries participated in this year's activities."

The theme of this year's event was "waterways in our communities" with a special emphasis on the need to protect and restore urban waterways which are often under great pressure. Many events this year also profiled the all-important link between the state of our rivers and the state of our oceans.

"The importance of clean fresh water has been essential to the fight against Covid-19, so World Rivers Day is a timely opportunity for literally millions of people around the world to come together to commemorate the importance of healthy, vibrant waterways," Mark Angelo, the founder and Chair of World Rivers Day, said in a press statement.

World Rivers Day events took place across six continents in countries ranging from Canada to England, the United States to India, Australia to Bangladesh, Austria to Nigeria, and from Mexico to Caribbean nations such as Dominica; the list goes on and on. "Millions of people, dozens of countries, and numerous international organizations will be contributing to World Rivers Day," says Angelo.

Environmentalist Devashish Bhattacharya said for more than six years, we have been actively involved an activities to raise awareness level and pressure the central and the state governments to take up appropriate measures to clean up the river and release fresh water to revive a dying Yamuna, but so far nothing has been done.

River activists said the issue of a barrage downstream of the Taj Mahal was still hanging fire. Nitin Gadkari had on several occasions promised to start ferry service to bring tourists from Delhi to Agra, but they have all gone back on their promises, lamented Pandit Jugal Kishore, who conducts the daily evening Arti of Yamuna to sensitise people.

--IANS

bk/pgh