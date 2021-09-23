World should not repeat mistake of disengaging with Afghanistan, says Pak Foreign Minister

New York [US], September 24 (ANI): US top diplomat Antony Blinken and Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a meeting in New York on the sidelines of the 76th United Nations General Assembly session on Thursday.



According to Dawn, the meeting began at 1 pm New York time at Palace Hotel in New York City.

This is the first in-person meeting between the two leaders.

Pakistan's foreign minister Qureshi stressed Pakistan commitment to an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan.

He also emphasised the importance of the international community holding the Taliban to their commitments and recognise its moral obligation to help the Afghan people with the growing humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.

"The world should not repeat the mistake of disengaging with Afghanistan," he stressed.

Following the meeting, Qureshi said he had reiterated Pakistan's focus on a relationship with the US based on trade, investment, energy and regional connectivity.

Meanwhile, Blinken said: "We have had many opportunities to speak on the phone these many months, but finally now an opportunity at the UN General Assembly to see each other in person. A lot to focus on, starting with Afghanistan and the importance of our countries working together and going forward on Afghanistan."

"I thought a time would come where we'd be talking beyond Afghanistan, but it seems Afghanistan is there, we can't wish it away, and we have to find a way of collectively working to achieve our common objective, which is peace and stability. (ANI)

