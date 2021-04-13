World will forever remember Prince Philip, says Sangay

"With deep sadness, we learned the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. On behalf of the Central Tibetan Administration and the Tibetan people, we express our deepest sympathy and condolences," said Sangay in his condolence remarks.

Dharamsala, April 13 (IANS) Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) President Lobsang Sangay on Tuesday offered condolences to Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away at the age of 99 last week.

"A distinguished leader, His Royal Highness' contribution was far-reaching and diverse. From environmental cause to the advancement of science and technology and renewable energy, from providing education, healthcare, and clean water in impoverished nations to giving young children opportunities for a better future, the world will forever remember His Royal Highness' legacy."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family and the people of Great Britain," concluded the CTA President.

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has lived in India since fleeing his homeland in 1959.

The Tibetan exile administration is based in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh.

