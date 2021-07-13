World witnessing third wave, ensure it doesn't hit India: Dr VK Paul

By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Informing that many countries around the globe are witnessing the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Health Ministry on Tuesday cautioned the citizens to ensure that it does not hit India.



"The world is witnessing third wave (of COVID-19)... We've to join hands to ensure that the third wave doesn't hit India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today clearly said that we should focus on keeping the third wave at bay, instead of discussing when it would come in India," said Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog at the press conference here.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary of Union Health Ministry informed that a further surge in cases is being noted in some states, like Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh. He also noted that there are some states, where cases have come down but are still being witnessed in the form of the plateau.

"We would like to request to everyone, when we talk about the third wave (of COVID-19), we are taking it as a weather update and not understanding its seriousness and our responsibilities associated with it," he said.

Agarwal also highlighted that the Centre has deputed teams in 11 states so that they can help the state governments in COVID-19 management.

"Besides northeastern states, the teams have been sent to Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Odisha, as they were reflecting a growth trajectory," he added.

With 31,443 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India on Tuesday recorded the lowest daily cases in 118 days, informed the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

