Worried about third wave now, Delhi CM Kejriwal says govt working on war footing to prepare for it

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Though the number of COVID-19 cases is dropping sharply in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the government is worried about the third wave now and it is working on a war footing to prepare for it.



Speaking on the occasion of the inauguration of oxygen plants at nine hospitals in the national capital, Kejriwal said, "We are worried about the third wave now. The chances of the third wave of COVID-19 are real. Delhi government is working on a war footing to prepare for the third wave."

"Delhi hospitals are well-equipped now, but we need to be more prepared for the third wave," he added.

The national capital was worst hit by the second wave of COVID-19, wherein Delhi had registered the biggest spike of new 28,395 coronavirus cases on April 20 since the pandemic began last year and many hospitals complaint about the oxygen shortage.

The Delhi government had imposed a lockdown in the national capital on April 19 at the peak of the second wave of COVID-19 to curb the cases. As the positivity rate dropped below 0.5 per cent, the unlock phase commenced on June 7.

According to the orders gyms, spas, salons, bars, restaurants are closed in the national capital, in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation. However, the markets, malls have opened on an odd-even basis.

As per the official circular by the Delhi government, it informed, "It is clarified that order dated June 5, 2021, shops in malls, markets, market complexes, standalone shops, and the neighbourhood shops have been opened within the restrictions of even-odd and timings, etc. stipulated in the order. However, the shops of goods/services which have not been allowed by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in the first curfew order dated April 19, 2021, and subsequent Curfew Orders (dated April 25, 2021, May 1, 2021, May 9, 2021, May 16, 2021, May 23, 2021), are not permitted to be opened from June 7, 2021."

According to the Ministry of Health and Family welfare, there are 3,922 active cases in the national capital while, 14,01,977 people have cured of the disease in the last 24 hours. (ANI)