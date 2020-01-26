Would have received Padma Shri with Jabbar if he was alive, says Bhopal gas tragedy activist's wife

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Shayara Bano, wife of 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy activist Abdul Jabbar who has been awarded Padma Shri posthumously, on Sunday said that they would have received this honour together if Jabbar was alive.



"I am happy as well sad at the same time. We would have received this honour together if he was alive," Bano told ANI.

"My in-laws lost their lives in the Bhopal gas tragedy and after that, my husband decided to work for the welfare of the victims. He was also suffering from ill-effects of the gas," she said.

Jabbar was awarded Padma Shri (posthumously) on Saturday, according to the list released by the government.

He fought for justice to victims and survivors of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy and died on November 14, 2019, at a private hospital here after a prolonged illness.

He had lost 50 per cent of his vision and suffered lung fibrosis in the Bhopal gas tragedy, the world's worst industrial disaster. (ANI)

