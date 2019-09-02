Wreath-laying ceremony for Armyman killed in Poonch

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): The wreath-laying ceremony of Army Grenadier Hemraj Jat, who lost his life in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district was held here on Monday.

Hemraj Jat sustained bullet injuries during the unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch sector at 1 pm on Sunday.



Earlier this month, seven people, including five soldiers and a 10-day-old baby were killed in frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC).

Notably, the latest incident of ceasefire violation from across the border took place a day after Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, on Saturday, reviewed the operational preparedness of the formations deployed on the Indo-Pakistan border during his visit to the Northern Command. (ANI)

