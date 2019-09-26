Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, ex-Hockey captain Sandeep Singh join BJP

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Olympic Medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and former Hockey captain Sandeep Singh on Thursday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of Party's Haryana chief Subhash Baralae.

The entry of the two star athletes holds immense importance as they are natives of Haryana, the state which is scheduled for Assembly elections on October 21.Speaking to ANI, Dutt praised BJP for the scrapping of special status from Jammu and Kashmir and said if needed, "I will fight elections"."If the party wants, I will definitely fight elections. BJP is the best party to work with. Abrogation of Article 370 was a big decision. What people used to say impossible was made possible by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is an inspiration for us," he said.Echoing similar sentiments, Singh said, "I have joined politics as I was impressed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is his honesty which brought me into this party. Article 370 was a historic decision and I welcome it."Asked if he would contest Assembly elections, he said: "I will do what party commands."On Wednesday, Champion wrestler Dutt met Barala in the national capital.In 2016, Singh an ace hockey player, was seriously injured after being hit by an accidental gunshot in a train, while on his way to join the national team, set to leave for the World Cup in Germany two days later.He was almost paralysed and was on the wheelchair for two years. Singh not only recovered from that serious injury but also established himself again in the team. (ANI)