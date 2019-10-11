Xi arrives in Chennai

The Air China plane carrying Xi and others landed here at about 2 p.m. and Xi set foot on Tamil Nadu soil at 2.10 p.m.

Accorded a red carpet welcome, Xi was received by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K. Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and others.

Xi was also accorded a grand traditional musical welcome.

Xi will reach the ITC Grand Chola Hotel by road and rest for a couple of hours.

He will leave for Mamallapuram, about 60 km from here, at about 4 p.m. from his hotel.