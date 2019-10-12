Xi dumps flight for his Chinese Hongqi

After arriving on Friday from Chennai here in the Chinese luxury car, Xi on Saturday again took the Hongqi to the beach resort near here to attend the Second Informal India China Summit and meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"He likes to travel by car. Hence we had to make the necessary arrangements," a police official told IANS

According to police, though Chinese convoy drivers found a turning to be slightly difficult enroute to the Summit venue from Chennai, they took the same route both the days.