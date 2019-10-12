Xi had 'heart-to-heart, candid discussions like friends' with Modi

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday said he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "heart-to-heart" and "candid discussions like friends" on bilateral ties during the second informal summit here.

"Yesterday Prime Minister as you said, you and I had engaged in candid conversations like friends, heart to heart discussions on bilateral relations," said Xi, during India-China delegation-level talks.

Xi had arrived in Mamallapuram on Friday for the two-day summit in the coastal town of Tamil Nadu and held a one-on-one discussion with Modi on various issues. They also discussed matters related to trade and economy. The two leaders spent five hours of "quality time".The two leaders started the second day of the summit with one-to-one talks which lasted for over an hour.While praising the hospitality accorded to him and his delegation, Xi said, "We feel that Prime Minister and Indian government and people of Tamil Nadu cherish friendly sentiment toward the people of China government." Prime Minister Modi was smiling and ocassionaly nodding during Xi's remarks."We are really overwhelmed by your hospitality. Me and my colleagues have felt that very strongly. This will be a memorable experience for me and for us," he added.Upon his arrival, President Xi was accorded a grand welcome by people who lined the streets along with traditional drum players, creating a warm environment which personified the Indian belief of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'.Prime Minister Modi took the visiting Chinese dignitary to three iconic monuments - Arjuna's Penance, Krishna's Butter Ball and the Shore Temple in Mamallapuram- before settling down for a colourful performance.During the tour, Modi also gave a guided tour of the monuments to Xi.The two leaders enjoyed a thrilling cultural performance at Shore Temple's complex in the evening. The programme showcased the Indian classical dance forms of Kathakali and Bharatnatyam to fast-paced Carnatic music, highlighting the region's magnificent roots. (ANI)