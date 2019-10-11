Xi Jinping accompanied by 100-member strong team

The Chinese delegation includes Ding Xuexiang and Yang Jiechi, Members of Political Bureau, CPC Central Committee, Wang Yi, State Councillor and Foreign Minister, and H.E. Lifeng, Vice Chairman of the National Committee of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, among others.

Wang Yi and Yang Jiechi will hold separate talks with their Indian counterparts -- External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Modi and Xi will spend around six hours together, including for sightseeing and a dinner being hosted by Modi on Friday night before holding bilateral talks on Saturday.

While Xi is staying at the AITC Grand Hotel in Chennai, Modi is putting up at the Taj Fisherman's Cove Resort & Spa in Mahabalipuram. The talks between the two leaders will be held at the Taj Fisherman's Cove Resort & Spa on Friday evening and Saturday.