Xi Jinping's Tibet visit awakes curiosity among foreign diplomats, experts

Lhasa [Tibet] August 8 (ANI): Xi Jinping's recent visit to Tibet has awakened curiosity among foreign diplomats and experts about what could be the possible agenda behind President's visit to the region.



This is the first time in the last 30 years when a Chinese President has visited the region. The visit also underlined Beijing's concerns over the rising instability in Tibet in the backdrop of growing international support to Tibetan people's fight against the forceful occupation by China, IFFRAS reported.

The years-long skirmish between India and China has also raised insecurity in Beijing as it has bought the issue of Tibet in headlines. Though, the Beijing experts suggest that India's moves would not affect China but the effect of it could be seen through international developments.

The biggest policy shift is the US Congress passing the Tibetan Policy and Support Act (TPSA) that paves the way for sanctions against Chinese officials who interfere in the succession of Tibet's self-exiled spiritual leader Dalai Lama.

TPSA has proved to give support to the Tibetan people's fight against Beijing's autocracies.

"This legislation sends a powerful message of hope and justice to the Tibetans inside Tibet and bolsters US support for the protection of Tibetan people's religious freedom, human rights, environmental rights and exile Tibetan democracy like never before," said Lobsang Sangay, President of the Tibetan government in exile.

In a scenario when the US fuelling the sentiments of democracy and independence while voices growing louder in India to restore its earlier policy and identify Tibet as an independent nation, China cannot just bank on the use of force to rule Tibet as it has been the case so far, IFFRAS reports.

Meanwhile, Chinese authorities in the autonomous body of Tibet are forcing the school-going students to undertake military training during their vacations to indoctrinate them in the ideology of China's ruling Communist Party, Radio Free Asia reported.

The move is a part of Beijing's plan to weaken cultural ties, the students are being sent to Lhasa and several other areas to attend two training camps set up in southern Tibet's Nyingtri. (ANI)