Xi, Merkel discuss Sino-German ties, regional issues

Beijing [China], October 13 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during which the two leaders discussed bilateral relations, major international and regional issues.



Xi and Merkel held a discussion through a video meeting and also exchanged views on the development of Sino-Europe and China-Germany relations in a friendly manner.

Xi said China's doors are always open to Merkel as the Chinese people always value friendship and will never forget old friends, Chinese state media Global Times reported.

"Together, we have pushed forward bilateral relations and promoted China-Germany cooperation in addressing global challenges. You have a deep understanding of China-Germany relations, China-Germany cooperation and China," Xi said.

I can feel your interest in China and your interest in different places, including Malatang [a hot and spicy soupy dish of meat and vegetables] in Sichuan Province. Next year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Germany. We really hope this could continue," Xi added.

In the spirit of mutually beneficial cooperation, China and Germany have made full use of their economic complementarities and achieved win-win results. This proves that countries can avoid zero-sum games, and this should be the main tone of China-Germany relations, Xi stressed. (ANI)

