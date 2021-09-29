Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G with Snapdragon 778G launched in India

The device will be available in two variants - 6GB + 128GB at Rs 26,999 and 8GB + 128 GB at Rs 28,999. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will be available from 2nd October 2021 starting 12:00 midnight in four colour options: diamond dazzle, tuscany coral, jazz blue, and vinyl black across Mi.com, Amazon.in, Mi Home and Mi Studio, and authorised retail partners.

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Xiaomi on Wednesday launched a new smartphone 'Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G' with an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 778G chipset, and a 4,250mAh battery with fast-charging support.

"Following the global footprints to unify our brand presence across the world, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is the first phone to come with our new nomenclature. The all-new addition to the Xiaomi portfolio of premium smartphones Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is set to elevate your 5G experience with 12 band support, coupled with a segment-first 10-bit display with Dolby Vision. The smartphone strikes the perfect balance between performance and comfort, ensuring an elegant and superior user experience," Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India said in a statement.

The handset bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ support.

The smartphone houses a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) telemacro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

