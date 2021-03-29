Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, 11 Pro, 11 Lite launched

According to GizmoChina, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra starts at 5,999 yuan for its 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM version. The 12GB + 256GB version retails for 6,499 yuan while the top end 12GB + 512GB version will retail for 6,999 yuan. Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro will be available in three configurations, 8GB RAM + 128GB at 4,999 yuan, 8GB RAM + 256GB for 5,299 yuan, 12GB RAM + 256GB for 5,699 yuan. Meanwhile, Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G 8GB + 128GB is priced at 2,299 yuan and 8GB + 256GB is priced at 2,599 yuan.

Beijing, March 29 (IANS) Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Monday expanded its Mi 11 series with the launch of Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Lite at a global launch event.

Mi 11 Lite:

Mi 11 Lite is the first in the world to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G processor. The device houses 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage that can be expanded by up to 512 GB via an external microSD card.

The smartphone sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz high refresh rate.

In terms of optics, the device houses a 20MP punch-hole selfie camera while the rear features a triple camera module with a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5 MP macro sensor.

The device is powered by a large 4,250mAh battery pack that supports up to 33W fast charging.

Mi 11 Pro:

The Mi 11 Pro looks a lot like the Mi 11. The phone houses a 6.81-inch AMOLED 2K punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon chip and comes in RAM/Storage options: 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB.

The device houses a 50MP main camera with a Samsung GM2 sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens. The form came stands at 20MP. There are camera features such as 8K videos, portrait mode, OIS, HDR, and more.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast wired/wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. It runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

Mi 11 Ultra:

The Mi 11 Ultra is the top-end phone in the Mi 11 series. It features a 6.81-inch punch-hole 2K AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast wired and wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. It runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android.

Mi 11 Ultra comes with Snapdragon 888 with LPDDR5 RAM 6400Mbps and UFS 3.1.

The device houses three: a 50MP GN2 main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP telephoto lens. The front shooter stands at 20MP.

