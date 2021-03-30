Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a selfie viewfinder at the back

The 1.1-inch AMOLED display can be used as a selfie viewfinder, an always-on display, or a notification window.

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has announced premium smartphone called the Mi 11 Ultra that has an AMOLED screen housed inside a camera bump on the back of the device.

"Mi 11 Ultra also features a one-of-a-kind 1.1-AMOLED rear display doubling as an always-on display, notification window, a preview screen for selfies and more," the company said in a statement late on Monday.

According to Xiaomi, Mi 11 Ultra marks a major milestone in professional smartphone photography and videography continuing the pioneering legacy of Mi 10 Ultra.

The device offers a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile platform, gorgeous quad-curved 120Hz AMOLED display, revolutionary 67W wired and wireless turbo charging that claims to charge the device 100 per cent in 36 minutes.

"All of the phone's three lenses support 8K 24fps video, ensuring excellent picture quality and accurate, dynamic light and shadow representation," the company said.

Its display offers a true-to-life viewing experience with Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and 1.07 billion colour representation support.

Mi 11 Ultra will be available starting at 1,199 euros for 12GB + 256GB variant.

The company also launched Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Lite smartphones and a fitness band at the global launch event.

The Mi Smart Band 6 sports a 1.56-inch large full screen AMOLED display that offers 326PPI crystal-clear resolution and approximately 50 per cent more screen space than its predecessor.

The device includes a total of 30 workout types while also offering auto-detection for six common fitness activities.

The Mi Smart Band 6 will be available starting at 44.99 euros.

The company also unveiled Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro to bring cinematic adventures to users' homes.

It offers 1920x1080 FHD picture quality and HDR10 support for enhanced colour contrast. It also sports in-built 10W speakers with DTS-HD and Dolby Audio support.

