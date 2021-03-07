Xiaomi patents new foldable smartphone

Beijing, March 7 (IANS) Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has patented a new foldable smartphone, which will be part of the Mi MIX series.

The patent was spotted on the QCC app and could be for the Mi MIX 4 Pro Max or the Mi MIX Fold, reports GizmoChina.

The smartphone might launch with an outward-folding mechanism, much like the Huawei Mate Xs.