Xiaomi sells 20 cr Redmi Note series units globally

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Smartphone maker Xiaomi on Monday claimed that it has sold over 20 crore smartphones in the Redmi Note series.

"#RedmiNote series smartphones has shipped more than 20,00,00,000 units globally," Redmi India said in a tweet.

"Crazy feat achieved by our most feature packed smartphone series! This milestone is a testament to #Redmi Note being the most-loved series in the world!"