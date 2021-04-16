Xiaomi sells over 30K Mi Mix Fold units in a minute: Report

According to a report by GSMArena, in a single minute, the company pushed the total batch of devices, recording an income of 400 million CNY.

Beijing, April 16 (IANS) Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi sold over 30,000 units of its recently launched foldable smartphone Mi Mix Fold in just one minute, as per a report.

The device features a 8.01-inch WQHD (wide quad high definition)+ resolution flexible internal display and a 6.52-inch AMOLED display as the front screen which offers a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate and HD+ resolution.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 5020mAh battery and 67W turbo charging support.

The device boasts even more firsts, debuting Xiaomi's own Surge C1 Image Signal Processor optimised for professional photography, and sporting the first Liquid Lens seen in a smartphone.

It adopts a U-shaped hinge design, which the company claims has greatly improved weight and reliability. The weight is reduced by up to 27 per cent compared to other foldables.

Made with multiple bendable graphite layers and a large vapour chamber, the "Butterfly Cooling System" gives Mi Mix Fold a larger cooling surface.

--IANS

vc/arm