Xiaomi sues US government over investment ban

San Francisco, Jan 31 (IANS) Chinese conglomerate Xiaomi on Sunday said that it has filed a lawsuit against the US Defense and Treasury departments, seeking reversal of a decision to block US investments.

The company filed the lawsuit in the US District Court of Columbia on January 29.

"With a view to protecting the interests of the global users, partners, employees and shareholders of the company, the company has pleaded to the courts to declare the decision illegal and that it be reversed," Xiaomi said in a statement.