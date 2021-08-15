Xiaomi to launch Mi Pad 5 in Europe next month: Report

The Mi Pad 5 has an 11-inch 120Hz LCD display with Dolby Vision and HDR10. There is a Snapdragon 860 processor under the hood along with 6GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

There is no specific date for the release yet, citing a close source in the supply chain, GizmoChina reported on Saturday.

London, Aug 15 (IANS) Global smartphone maker Xiaomi is reportedly planning to launch the Mi Pad 5 in Europe next month.

The tablet has a single camera on the back, a 13MP sensor, while an 8MP camera is in front for video calls and the occasional selfies, if you like putting up a gigantic tablet in your face to take photos, the report said.

The Mi Pad 5 has quad speakers but no audio jack. It also has an 8720mAh battery capacity, support for 33W fast charging, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.0.

It runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out of the box. It also has support for a stylus and a keyboard case.

The Mi Pad 5 Pro swaps the Snapdragon 860 for the more powerful Snapdragon 870 chipset. It also uses the faster LPPDR5 RAM and goes up to 8GB for the 5G version.

There are two cameras on the rear -- a 13MP main sensor (50MP for the 5G version) and a 5MP depth sensor. The front-facing camera is an 8MP sensor.

Other features are an 8600mAh battery, support for 67W fast charging, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, 8 speakers and Android 11.

--IANS

vc/ksk/