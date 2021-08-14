Xiaomi unveils Mi 100W Wireless Charging Stand

The new Mi 100W Wireless Charging Stand is almost identical to the older Mi 80W Wireless Charging Stand. The only major differences between the two are charging speed, colour and safety layer.

According to Gizmo China, it is a beefed-up version of the Mi 80W Wireless Charging Stand that was unveiled at the end of March.

The two chargers are similar in terms of design. Phones can be placed on them either vertically or horizontally to charge. The newer model comes in black colour with a gold accent, whereas the older model sports a white colour paint job with a silver accent.

As the name suggests, the new charger has a maximum output rate of 100W as opposed to 80W on the older charger. However, the two uses the same Mi 120W charger and a 6A USB cable, both of which are included in the box.

Interestingly, none of the Xiaomi products can charge wirelessly at these rates, the report said.

The Mi 100W Wireless Charging Stand bears model number MDY-13-EL, while the Mi 80W Wireless charging Stand comes with model number MDY-13-ED.

The former has an additional protection layer of current calibration other than over-current protection, over-voltage protection, under-voltage protection, over-temperature protection, foreign body detection and electrostatic protection.

Just like the older model, the newer one also features a dual-coil design and a dynamic fan, which runs quietly when required. Since the accessory uses Qi standard, it can be used to charge almost every product with wireless charging support.

However, only Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, and Mi MIX 4 can make use of the aUltra-Fast Wireless Charging Mode'. In simpler words, these phones can charge wirelessly at their maximum supported rates of 67W and 50W.

Xiaomi claims that the Mi MIX 4 with a 4,500mAh battery and 50W wireless charging support can charge fully within 28 minutes using the new Mi 100W Wireless Charging Stand.

As of now, there's no official word on the availability of this charger in global markets.

--IANS

vc/arm