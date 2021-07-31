Xiaomi unveils new electric scooter, gaming monitor

Some of these products aren't new, as a few gadgets have been made available in China for a while now. But most of them are new to Europe, reports GSMArena.

London, July 31 (IANS) Xiaomi has expanded its ‘AIoT line-up by launching new products, including a scooter, gaming monitor and Wi-Fi Router.

The new Mi Electric Scooter 3 has a 275 Wh battery for up to 30 km range (18.6 miles). It can operate at 300W continuously with peak power-hitting of 600W.

The top speed is limited to 25 kmph to comply with local regulations and it can tackle 16 per cent inclines, the report said.

Essentially, this is the motor from the Pro 2 and the battery of the 1S scooters. A full recharge takes 8.5 hours, the report added.

Priced at 450 euros, the new model weighs 13 kg and has a maximum load of 100 kg. The company has redesigned the folding mechanism with a 3-step design. The LCD has been upgraded as well.

Other features include an aerospace-grade aluminum chassis, pneumatic tires, eABS on the front and dual-pad disc brake on the rear, a 2W headlight and two colourways -- Onyx Black and Gravity Grey.

The company also unveiled Mi 2K Gaming Monitor 27-inch that has an IPS panel with 2,560 x 1,440 px resolution (16:9) and 178-degree viewing angles. It is priced at 500 euros.

It carries the VESA DisplayHDR 400 label, meaning it has a peak brightness of at least 400 nits. It also covers 95 per cent of the DCI-P3 color space. Note that this is an 8-bit panel with a 1,000:1 contrast ratio.

The gaming monitor support refresh rates up to 165 Hz, Adaptive Sync is supported as well. It has a 4 ms response time (gray-to-gray), which can be reduced to 1 ms using the Intelligent Motion Blur Control feature.

The monitor comes with a DisplayPort 1.4 and an HDMI 2.0 for video. There's also a single USB-A 3.0 port, plus a 3.5 mm jack.

Mi Router AX9000 is Xiaomi's first tri-band Wi-Fi 6 router. It has a total of 12 external antennas that cover the 2.4 GHz band (up to 1,148 Mbps of bandwidth) and two 5 GHz bands (4,804 Mbps + 2,402 Mbps), one of which is dedicated to gaming, so that other devices on the network won't interfere.

