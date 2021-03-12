Yadadri temple will be known for its uniqueness: Telangana CM

He said the entire Yadadri temple renovated with 'Krishna Sila' (black stone) is going to become known for its uniqueness. "After the reopening, devotees in lakhs would visit the temple. Measures should be taken in such a way that these devotees do not face any difficulties during their holy visit," he told the officials at a meeting to review the temple renovation works.

Hyderabad, March 12 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said on Friday that after the completion of the ongoing renovation works, the Sri Yadadri Laxmi Narasimha temple will show its exclusivity among all the temples in the world.

The CM directed the concerned officials to give final touches to the renovations works in the complex before the scheduled date for its reopening. He discussed with the temple authorities about the precautions to be taken and the action plan for the ornamental look of the temple.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, took feedback from the officials on the progress of works in the backdrop of his recent visit to the temple and the suggestions he made after thorough examination of the works going on there.

The officials put forth before the CM the model designs of the 'Kalash' (metal pots) to be placed along the queue lines. After examining four models, the CM selected one design.

KCR wanted the compound wall on the north side to be demolished to have a queue line there. He asked the officials to complete the queue lines by April 15. He wanted the brass designs to be used for the 'Deepa Sthamba' (light pole), compound wall and even the pedestal of the light pole.

While inquiring about the 'Sivalayam', KCR wanted brass tridents to be placed on the compound walls. He wanted the demolition of the structure on the north side and that the area should be covered with grills and railings for a better view of the temple. The CM said that nothing should obstruct the temple view and it should appear like an iconic element.

Like the Sudershan Chakra is placed for view during the Brahmotsavam, the trident should appear all along the Siva Temple. Radhasala should be in consonance with the temple elevation, he said. KCR wants the compound wall to be constructed around the Vishnu Pushkarini Hills to be illuminated on either side of the wall. The 80 feet lamp post should be placed at the centre of the lawn.

The CM appreciated the construction of the 'Addala Mandapam' (mirror hall) and said it is coming up very beautifully. The CM watched a demo on the lighting of the temple complex and the surrounding.

The Chief Advisor to government, Rajiv Sharma, Advisor Anurag Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, CM's Secretary Smita Sabharwal, CM's Special Secretary Bhoopal Reddy, YTDA Special Officer G Kishan Rao, temple architect Ananda Sai, architect Madhusudhan and others were present on the occasion.

--IANS

ms/arm