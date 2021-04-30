Yamaha opens motorbike riding academy for youngsters in Japan

Tokyo [Japan], April 30 (ANI): Motorbike riding is gaining immense popularity in Japan, especially among the youngsters. For helping these newbies learn motorbike riding efficiently "Yamaha Motor Sales" has come up with a Yamaha Riding Academy where youngsters are taught the basics of motorcycle riding.



These motorcycles are used for teaching people how to ride bikes.

"Under the influence of COVID-19, the use of motorcycle that is convenient and helpful to avoid public transportation is attracting attention. So new customers are increasing. Yamaha has introduced "YRFS (Yamaha Riding Feedback System)" as a development of a high-level driving improvement curriculum for riders including new customers," said Kenji Ishii, Yamaha Motorcycle Sales Japan.

The motorcycles used during the training process are equipped with a device that measures GPS logs to obtain data on position, speed, and acceleration during driving.

During the lesson, riders drive on test course with poles under the guidance of an instructor. In the corner part, a photo is taken.

After the first run, the driving data is obtained from the measurement device and then the instructor advises the rider for better driving.

The measurement data displays the speed, where it accelerated, and how it is structured to turn corners to make it easier for the rider to understand. After listening to the instructor's advice, the rider starts to drive again.

"When I turned the corner, I was conscious of driving at a constant speed so that I wouldn't lose attention," said a rider.

"The point is that rider can get visualized current level according to the driving skill and guide them clearly on the training sheet. The key point is the know-how to analyze GPS data and driving image and give feedback. We want to do activities to enjoy motorcycles as a lifelong customer. For a lifetime of customer, we want to work to making the rider enjoy motorbike ride," said Ishii.

Yamaha's accumulated know-how as a pioneer in motorsport helps riders around the world. Bike lessons like these will also be organized in China and Thailand. (ANI)

