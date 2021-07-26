Yamuna not fit for bathing due to lack of minimum flow of water: Delhi Govt

In a report submitted to the Union Jal Shakti Ministry, the Delhi Government has stated that the minimum environmental flow for dilution of the polluted water in the Yamuna in Delhi will be required to meet the desired water quality levels in the river for bathing.

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) The Delhi Government on Monday said that the Yamuna river cannot become fit for bathing due to absence of a minimum environment flow of water.

In its report, the Delhi Government has admitted that out of 35 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) operating in the national capital, 22 STPs do not even meet the wastewater standard prescribed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

It further submitted that of the 13 Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETPs) operating in industrial areas across Delhi, only six comply with the DPCC's standards. "In the absence of a minimum flow of the Yamuna in Delhi, it is very difficult to achieve the bathing quality standard," the Delhi Government's report said.

Flowing over 22 km in Delhi -- from Wazirabad to Okhla, which is less than two per cent of its total length, it accounts for around 80 per cent of the pollution load, according to an earlier report of the DPCC. Delhi's around 18 major drains carrying sewage water, including Shahdara, Najafgarh and Barahpullah drains have been the major source of water pollution.

As per the DPCC, Delhi generates around 720 million gallons sewage per day which is being treated in 35 STPs.

