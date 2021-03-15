Yashwant Sinha made TMC Vice President

The order to this effect was issued today by TMC General Secretary Subrata Bakshi.

He has also been made member of the TMC national working committee.

New Delhi : Former NDA minister Yashwant Sinha, who joined the TMC this week, has been appointed the Vice President of the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

Sinha will campaign for the TMC and earlier said he was joining Mamata Banerjee to ensure her win in the West Bengal election, which will have national repercussions.

Sinha had joined the TMC on Saturday and stated that he made the move to ensure West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's win in the upcoming polls.

"You must be surprised why at this age when I’d distanced myself from party politics. Why am I joining a party and turning active? I’d like to say the country is going through an extraordinary situation," Sinha had said right after joining the party.

"The strength of democracy lies in the strength of the institutions of democracy. All these institutions including the judiciary have become weak now," he said.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, the former Union minister said that the aim of the ruling party seems to be to win elections somehow.

"BJP during Atal Ji's time believed in consensus but today's government believes in crushing and conquering. Akalis, BJD have left the BJP. Today, who is standing with BJP?" he asked.