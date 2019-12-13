Yasmin Kapoor granted bail in aviation deal case

New Delhi [India], Dec 13 (ANI): A special court on Friday granted bail to Yasmin Kapoor, a close aide of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar, in a money laundering case of an aviation deal being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Special CBI Judge of Rouse Avenue Courts Complex, Anuradha Shukla Bhardwaj, granted bail to Kapoor and asked her to furnish a bond of Rs two lakh with surety of like amount.

Certain conditions have also been imposed on Kapoor by the court. She cannot make any effort to contact Deepak Talwar or the two absconding accused namely, Rishi Chauhan and Aditya Talwar, nor provide any assistance to them in evading the process of law.The court also directed her not to contact any prosecution witnesses or interfere with the ongoing investigation in the case.She has been directed not to leave the country without permission or visit countries from where the prosecution is attempting to collect the evidence.While granting the bail, the court observed that Kapoor is not the main accused and was on anticipatory bail for a considerable amount of time before she was taken into custody.The court also considered Kapoor's health condition and took note that she is a woman while enlarging her on bail.ED had filed a supplementary charge sheet that named Yasmin Kapoor, Deepak Talwar and others including some firms.The agency had arrested Kapoor pertaining to the dispersal of profit-making routes of Air India to private airlines.Talwar was extradited by Dubai authorities along with Dubai-based businessman Rajeev Saxena earlier this year.ED has alleged that Talwar was involved in cases related to corporate lobbying.The lobbyist had allegedly received payments to the tune of Rs 272 crore during 2008-09 from private international airlines in lieu of securing favorable traffic rights using his contacts, due to which Air India had allegedly suffered huge losses.Talwar was booked by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in criminal cases of alleged corruption. (ANI)