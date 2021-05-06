Yechury accuses Centre of failing people in Covid crisis

"You cannot provide oxygen. You cannot provide vaccines. You cannot provide medicines and hospital beds. You cannot provide any succour. You only provide misleading propaganda, excuses and untruths," Yechury tweeted along with a Hindi couplet that said, "If you are incapabale, why don't you step down."

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Amid the steep surge in Covid cases across the country, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday accused the Central government of not providing help to the people.

The senior politician also slammed the government over the Central Vista project.

"Stop this construction & use the money to provide oxygen and free vaccines to all Indians. Grotesque that Modi continues construction to feed his megalomaniac vanity as people die gasping for breath," Yechury said in a tweet.

In another tweet, the CPI(M) veteran said, "Instead of ensuring uninterrupted flow of Oxygen and a free universal vaccination drive the Modi govt summons 300 top officers to create a 'positive image' of the govt as being 'sensitive, bold, quick, responsive, hardworking etc'! Shame. Criminal."

With 4,12,262 new cases and 3,980 deaths in the last 24 hours, India on Thursday reported an all-time single-day high of fresh cases and fatalities, taking the overall caseload in the country to 2,10,77,410, as per the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

--IANS

