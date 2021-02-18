Yechury demands rollback of excise duty hike on petrol, diesel

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday slammed BJP-led government over rising prices of petrol and diesel and said it should withdraw hike in excise duty on petroleum products.



Yechury told ANI that party workers will protest against the hike in the prices of petroleum products.

"We demand that excise duty imposed by Modi government in the last seven years should be withdrawn immediately. Our workers across the country will hit the street against rising fuel prices," Yechury said.

He also said that 'rail roko' agitation by farmers protesting against three farm laws was "successful".

"Not only in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, there are reports coming from all over the country that 'rail roko' movement had a huge impact. This anger is not only among farmers but working-class people of the country are angry against the policies of the government," he said.

He also said that government had not taken an all-party delegation to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 but had taken a group of envoys to the union territory.

He alleged that 4G internet mobile connection was restored in Jammu and Kashmir under "international pressure" and said people of the Valley continue to face difficulties.

The CPI-M has also alleged that policies of the government have led to "price rise" and "galloping unemployment". (ANI)

