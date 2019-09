On August 28, a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S.A. Bobde and Justice S. Abdul Nazeer had allowed Yechury to go to the state and meet Tarigami.

It had, however, restrained him from getting involved in any other activity.

The order came on Yachury's habeas corpus petition challenging the detention of Tarigami ahead of the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5. The plea also stated that Tarigami was not in good health and Yechury wanted to meet him.