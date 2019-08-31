Yeddyurappa holds meeting to review flood situation in Haveri

Haveri (Karnataka) [India], Aug 31(ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa on Saturday held a meeting with officials to review the flood situation in Haveri district.

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Haveri district legislators and other officials were present during the meeting.



Yeddyurappa had on Thursday paid a visit to the flood-affected area of Kodagu district and took stock of the situation.

The Karnataka government has released Rs 195 crore for relief measures in the state.

Over 80 people have been killed due to floods in the state. Twenty-two districts have been affected by floods and maximum deaths have occurred in Belagavi.

Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in several areas across the state in past few days with daily lives of residents taking a hit. (ANI)

