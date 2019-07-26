Yeddyurappa says will meet Governor to stake claim

Bengaluru: Karnataka's BJP president BS Yeddyurappa said that he would meet the Governor on Friday at 10 am to stake claim to form the government.

"I am going to meet the Governor today at 10 am to stake claim to form the government and I will request him to hold oath ceremony today itself," Mr Yeddyurappa, a three-time chief minister, told news agency ANI.

The announcement was unexpected, a day after the Karnataka Speaker disqualified three rebel lawmakers, reducing the strength of the assembly.

He also said that he would request the Governor to hold oath ceremony on Friday itself. Congress's 2 legislators Ramesh Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumathahalli were disqualified by the Speaker on Thursday evening. The third lawmaker to be disqualified is R Shankar- the legislator from Ranebennur who is one of the two Independents who switched sides.