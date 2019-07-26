Yeddyurappa to seek vote of confidence on Monday

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 26 (ANI): The new BJP government in Karnataka will seek a vote of confidence on July 29 in the state Assembly for which a session is being convened.

Addressing a press conference after first Cabinet meeting after taking oath as Chief Minister, BS Yeddyurappa said the passage of the finance bill would also be taken up after the confidence vote on Monday since salaries have to be withdrawn on July 30.

"I will prove the majority and get the finance bill passed on Monday," he said.He also announced that the first decision of the Cabinet was to provide two instalments of Rs 2000 each to farmers in addition to the PM Kisan Samman Yojna under which Rs 6000 will be given to farmers in a year in three instalments.The new Chief Minister also said that a farm loan waiver scheme will be announced because the situation with regard to farmers is very bad in the state."Within three to six months you will see the imprints of how the government is development-oriented," said Yeddyurappa."We will take a relook at all the programs initiated by the previous government. Governance has taken back seat in the last 14 months we have to revive the official machinery which has become insensitive to deal with problem and grievances of people," he said. (ANI)