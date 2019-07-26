Yeddyurappa visits BJP office before taking oath

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 26 (ANI): Shortly before taking oath as chief minister of Karnataka, senior.BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa on Friday addressed his party workers at the state BJP headquarters and thanked the party workers for their continued support.



Before heading Raj Bhavan, he met with jubilant party worker at the party office.

Surrounded by a sea of supporters, Yeddyurappa accepted greetings and displayed victory sign.

Yediyurappa also visited Kadumalleshwara Temple and offered prayers there.

He is all set to take oath as the 25th Chief Minister of the state later in the evening.(ANI)