Yeddyurappa wins floor test in Karnataka Assembly

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa on Monday won the floor test in the Assembly by voice vote.

"Yeddyurappa has won the confidence motion he moved by voice vote with more yes than no's. As there is a request for division of votes by the opposition parties, he has proved that he has majority support in the House," Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar declared in the House.

Earlier, Yeddyurappa moved the motion to prove that he enjoyed majority legislative support in the House.

The motion was put to voice vote after Congress leader Siddaramaiah and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumarasway spoke on the motion briefly.