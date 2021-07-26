Yedi submits resignation to Karnataka Guv

Bengaluru, July 26 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister, B.S. Yediyurappa submitted his resignation to Governor Thawarchand Gehlot on Monday after tweeting that it was an honour for him to have served the state for two years.

In a tweet in Kannada, he said that he has submitted his resignation to the governor and the latter has asked him to continue as Interim chief minister until his successor is announced.