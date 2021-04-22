Yediyurappa appeals to people to follow all Covid protocols

Following his discharge from the hospital on Thursday after receiving treatment for Covid-19, the Chief Minister said that the Covid situation is deteriorating with each passing day in Karnataka and at least now the people should cooperate with the government in containing the virus.

Bengaluru, April 23 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday made an emotional appeal to the people of the state to follow all the curfew norms and Covid safety protocols.

"I request the people with folded hands, do not step out of your homes unnecessarily. The situation is deteriorating and we have reached a stage where things have become uncontrollable," the CM said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the only solution now is to wear a mask, sanitise your hands and follow all social distancing measures. There is no other way to stop this virus from spreading its ugly head," he said.

Yediyurappa was discharged from a private hospital in Bengaluru where he was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 for the second time in the last eight months.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the 78-year-old leader was admitted to the Manipal Hospital on April 16 after he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Yediyurappa had earlier tested positive for Covid-19 on August 2 last year. The Chief Minister had received the first dose of the vaccine on March 12.

