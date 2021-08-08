Yediyurappa given cabinet rank status by CM Bommai

Bengaluru, Aug 8 (IANS) Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has accorded cabinet rank facilities to his predecessor B.S. Yediyurappa.

The order was issued by the Under Secretary, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) on Saturday.

The order from the Protocol wing of the DPAR mentioned that as long as the current Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai holds the post, Yediyurappa will continue to have all facilities of a cabinet rank minister.