Yediyurappa hails BJP's good show in Bengal

In a series of tweets, Yediyurappa said that the BJP may have lost in West Bengal, but winning 75 seats from just 3 seats in 2016 clearly shows that people's faith in Modi's has only grown.

Bengaluru, May 3 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said on Sunday that BJP's performance in West Bengal Assembly elections shows that people's faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi has only grown.

As per the latest Election Commission data, the BJO has won 74 seats in Bengal while it is leading on 3 more seats.

"Increase in our party's vote share in Tamil Nadu shows that the BJP can make inroads in any part of the country." he said.

The Chief Minister also congratulated his party candidate Mangala Angadi for winning the Lok Sabha bypoll in Belagaum in Karnataka, besides congratulating Sharanu Salagar from wresting the Basavakalyan Assembly seat from the Congress in the by-elections held on April 17.

In Belgaum, the ruling BJP won by a slender margin of 5,240 votes. In Basavakalyan, Salagar defeated Congress' Mala Narayan Rao by 20,629 votes.

