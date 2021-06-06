Yediyurappa is our leader and will continue as CM: Revenue Minister R Ashoka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 6 (ANI): Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Sunday said there was no question of leadership change in Karnataka and BS Yediyurappa would continue as the Chief Minister.



Ashoka told reporters, "While in states like Maharashtra, the Chief Minister was not stepping out of his house, BSY is out on the streets helping people, visiting hospitals, conducting four to five meetings a day to manage the Covid situation. BSY should also be given credit for providing free treatment at private hospitals via government quota. He has already announced two tranches of financial aid for various sectors. When he is doing so much work for the people, it is natural to get hurt if there is constant news of the leadership change," said Ashoka.

"However, on record, I want to put a full stop to all these rumours as we are all with the Chief Minister," he added.

Ashoka also stated that other ministers do also not seek a leadership change and believed in BSY.

"Even Tourism Minister CP Yogeshwar has openly said that he did not seek a leadership change and believed in BSY. The Delhi High command also wants BSY to continue. Even the Karnataka-in charge Arun Singh has personally told me that there was no such proposal to change the CM," said Ashoka.

"State unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel, party's general secretary CT Ravi and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi have also stated that they had full confidence in CM BSY's leadership," he added.

Earlier, it was said that MLAs and Ministers demanded that Yediyurappa should step down as chief minister.

CP Yogeeshwara in a statement had said that the Chief Minister is not ruling but his son is ruling and controlling the Ministries of Karnataka.

Basangouda Patil Yatnal had said that the leadership must be changed as his son is ruling the state. Several other leaders met the High Command and demanded that the leadership be changed in Karnataka. (ANI)