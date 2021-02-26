Yediyurappa launches KSRTC's 'Namma Cargo' service

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 26 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday inaugurated new 'parcel and cargo' services 'Namma Cargo' services at Vidhana Soudha.



According to a press statement issued by Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), the Parcel and Cargo Service is being implemented in Karnataka and select locations of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

"The step has been taken to generate revenue," the statement read.

It is estimated that luggage revenue generation will go up to Rs 70 to Rs 80 crores per annum.

In the first phase, 88 taluks and bus stations of Karnataka and 21 inter-state places and 109 bus stations are covered in this new project.

In the coming days, this project will be extended to other bus stations in the state and home delivery services will also be provided under this project.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar and several other dignitaries were present at the event.

"Mobile Blood Donation Bus" was also inaugurated in collaboration with KSRTC, KIDWAI and ROTARY.

The Blood Donation Bus will be utilised to motivate the self-inspired blood donors. (ANI)

