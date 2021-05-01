Yediyurappa launches vaccination drive for people above 18 yrs in Bengaluru hospital

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 1 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday inaugurated the vaccination drive for people above 18 years of age at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru.



"Flagged off the fourth phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate all citizens between 18-44 years of age. Our government is committed to vaccinating every citizen at the earliest and preparations are underway for the smooth and orderly rollout of vaccines to all," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Yediyurappa also said that the state government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the availability of sufficient stock of vaccine in Karnataka.

"Vaccine is by far the biggest weapon in our battle against coronavirus. Government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure availability of sufficient stock of vaccine in the state and has already initiated the process of procuring two crores doses over and above Centre's allocation," he said.

The Chief Minister further added that to facilitate the treatment of coronavirus patients, 4,000 ICU beds will be set up in Bengaluru on a war footing.

"At least 4,000 ICU beds will be set up in Bengaluru on a war footing. 500 ICU beds in each of the eight Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) zones will augment the healthcare infrastructure and reduce the caseload on existing hospitals," he said further.

India starts the vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age bracket from today as the country continues to battle the second wave of COVID-19.

The country had started the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 with two vaccines -- Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited).

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus began on March 1.

The third phase began on April 1 for all above 45 years of age. (ANI)

