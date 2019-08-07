Yediyurappa meets Modi, seeks help for state projects

"Yediyurappa met Modi at his office in Parliament House along with some state leaders for the first time after he assumed office on July 26 and sought his help in getting the Centre's nod for many projects," an official of the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement in Bengaluru.

The chief minster urged the Prime Minister to set up an All India Medical Sciences (AIMS) in the twin cities of Hubli-Dharwad in the state's northwest region, about 400km from Bengaluru.

"In a representation, Yediyurappa urged for the notification of the Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal report and declaration of the Upper Krishna project-stage 3 in the state's northern region as a national project.

"He has asked the Prime Minister to direct the Ministry of Water Resources to notify the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal award to provide water from its river to the people in the state's 4 northwest districts for drinking and irrigation," said the statement. The chief minister has also asked for clearing the detailed project report for building the Mekedatu balancing reservoir-cum-drinking water project across the Cauvery river in the state's southern region for optimal utilisation of the natural resource. Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers S.D. Sadananda Gowda, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, ruling BJP's state leaders Jagadish Shettar, R. Ashoka and Basavaraj Bommai were present on the occasion. Yediyurappa, who is on a three-day visit to Delhi, also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister for Highways and Transport Nitin Gadkari, Union Minster for Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar.