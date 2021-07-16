Yediyurappa meets PM Modi, brushes aside talk of 'change'

Yediyurappa's visit to the national capital had created buzz in political circles that he may seek permission of BJP's central leadership for a cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka, while his detractors are claiming that he has been summoned to discuss the growing dissent in the party against him.

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday evening met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and is understood to have discussed development and other issues related to his state.

After the meeting with the Prime Minister, Yeddiyurappa, asked by media about a change of leadership in Karnataka, said that he is not aware of any such development.

"I don't know about it. You (media) must tell me," he said.

It is learnt that Yeddyurappa is likely to meet senior ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah as well as newly-inducted minister in the Union Cabinet from Karnataka. Sources said that he may also meet BJP chief J.P. Nadda.

The Karnataka Chief Minister's visit to New Delhi came against the backdrop of growing voices against him in the state unit.

"There is lots of opposition within the party against the Chief Minister and the issue is likely to be discussed in the meeting between Yediyurappa and the central leadership. Speculation is doing the rounds that change of leadership is likely to take place in Karnataka," a BJP functionary said.

Another party functionary said: "Yediyurappa is likely to discuss the political situation in the state with the party leadership and is likely to seek permission to reshuffle his cabinet. He is also likely to discuss issues related to the development of the state."

It is learnt that Yediyurappa plans to replace some ministers from his cabinet with new faces. "Most likely those criticising him openly will be dropped and new faces inducted to silence the voice of dissent within the party," a party insider said.

Recently, BJP national General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge, Arun Singh had visited the state and met party MLAs. He had said that the Chief Minister had the support of the party leadership and the Yediyurappa government is doing good work.

