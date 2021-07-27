  1. Sify.com
  4. Yediyurappa reaches legislature party meet with Pradhan, Reddy

Yediyurappa reaches legislature party meet with Pradhan, Reddy

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Jul 27th, 2021, 19:40:20hrs
Bengaluru, July 27 (IANS) Karnataka's outgoing Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa reached the venue of the legislature party meeting, scheduled at a private hotel in Bengaluru, to select his successor.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, and Kishan Reddy, appointed as observers for the meet, and national General Secretary C.T. Ravi also reached the venue with him.

Yediyurappa, flanked by the two observers, entered the venue, flashing a victory mark. The meeting is expected to start in few moments.

--IANS

mka/vd

